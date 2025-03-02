Watch CBS News

Home Run Inn to close 3 Chicago area pizzerias

By the end of the day Sunday, three Home Run Inn locations will be out of business. The company said it is shutting down its restaurants in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, west suburban Berwyn, and west suburban Melrose Park.
