'Heat Will Kill You First' Author Jeff Goodell says we've been at a global boiling point The UN Chief has declared that the world has left the era of "global warming" and now is in "global boiling" Rolling Stone Journalist and author of "The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet" joined the stream to discuss why July has been the hottest month in recorded human history. In his book, Goodell examines why temperatures are rising so fast and if there is anything to be done to reverse the damage of anthropogenic climate change. "The Heat Will Kill You First" is available right now online and in stores.