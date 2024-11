"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" now on stage at Nederlander Theatre Chicago is the first stop of a national tour for the revamped version of the play. It occurs 19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world. Now, they have their own kids, who are heading off to Hogwarts. Emmet Smith plays who plays Albus Potter, and ensemble member Timmy Thompson talks more about the show.