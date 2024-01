Group's mission to help Chicago migrants starts in downtown storage unit As hundreds of asylum seekers continue sleeping on CTA buses at Chicago's official "landing zone" downtown, and buses continue bringing in migrants from Texas, questions remain about the city's long-term plan for the migrant crisis. One group isn't waiting for a plan from the government. They're helping on their own, and it starts in a storage unit across the street from the Greyhound bus stop in downtown Chicago.