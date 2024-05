Greenwood Project breaking barriers for young Chicagoans in FinTech industry Building wealth is hard, and it's even harder if you can't connect with people to help steer you in the right direction. Trying to buck that trend is a new collaboration between World Business Chicago and the Greenwood Project. It's called FinTech Fest. It's mission is to break down barriers and link young Black and Latino Chicagoans with business leaders to chart their own career path.