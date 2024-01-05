Watch CBS News

Golden Globes coming up Sunday on CBS

After months of a Hollywood shutdown, the stars and people working behind the scenes from all your favorite movies and TV shows will be together under one roof at the Golden Globe Awards – which air on CBS 2. CBS News’ Danya Bacchus has a preview.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.