Golden Globes 2024: Recapping the big winners It was a big night for “Oppenheimer” at the Golden Globes. The blockbuster film took home five awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. “Killers of the Flower Moon' star Lily Gladstone won Best Actress, becoming the first indigenous performer to win that category. “Succession,” “The Bear,” and “Beef” dominated the TV categories.