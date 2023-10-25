Getting Hosed: city admits overbilling for water, but refuses to give refund For more than four years CBS 2 has been reporting on Chicagoans getting hosed by bogus water bills. The city held hearings in August to begin to address the issues, and we want to keep the focus on to make sure fixes actually happen. So consider this the first “Getting Hosed: Water Bill Wednesday” report. City bureaucracy gummed up David Steele, but even after he won the first round, the city figured out a way to hose him again.