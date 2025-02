Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa, and dog found dead in New Mexico home The deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife were found to be "suspicious enough in nature" to require a thorough investigation, a search warrant issued in New Mexico says. Hackman, 95, and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, 64, were found dead Wednesday afternoon in their home outside Santa Fe, New Mexico. One of their dogs was also found dead.