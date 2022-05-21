Friends of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday react to losing their friend, discuss hopes for future "VOICES: Greatness in the Making" is a conversation with the young men of C.H.A.M.P.S Male Mentoring Program. The group lost one of their own on May 14, 2022, when 16-year-old Seandell Holliday was shot and killed in Millennium Park. C.H.A.M.P.S. envisions a safe environment for every young man, in order to help them achieve their dreams. In an honest and open conversation, the group explains the challenges they face in their everyday lives, how losing Seandell has impacted them, and the goals they have set for their futures.