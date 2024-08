Founders of gummy candy "Sour Streak" talks success after Foxtrot When Foxtrot closed all its markets without warning, not only were employees left without paychecks but its vendors were left in the dark and lost a lot of money, including the makers of the gummy candy mixes. Curtis Achterhof, who developed the mixes for years, is now working with his wife, Leah, to make candy mixes on their own terms with their new company Sour Streak.