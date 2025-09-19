For the Love of... West Ridge West Ridge has been the center of many of Chicago's immigrant communities since its founding, from Eastern Europeans to Jewish families and now Southeast Asian families. Producer Tom talks to Chicago History Museum Director of Exhibitions Paula Durica about that rich history and the stretch of Devon Avenue known as Little India before going to Devon to speak with Mita N. Shewakramani, Esq., owner of Sari Sapne, a family-owned South Asian clothing store that's been open since 1982.