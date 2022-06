Ferris Bueller's Day Off was 36 years ago Thirty-six years ago Ferris Bueller took the day off and went to Wrigley Field. Sunday was the 36th anniversary of the fictional day Ferris Bueller and his best friend, Cameron Frye, cut class and spent the day in the city. The film was original released on June 11, 1986. And while the movie mentioned the score was tied "nothing-nothing," the real game they filmed ended with the Atlanta Braves defeating the Cubs 4-2.