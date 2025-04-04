Federal Reserve warns of potential for long-term damage from tariffs Stocks suffered their worst crisis since COVID in March 2020, as the Dow Jones plunged more than 2,200 points on Friday, over concerns about the fallout from President Trump’s tariffs. The NASDAQ and S&P lost nearly 6 percent. Posting on social media as he went golfing, the president called this “a great time to get rich.” But in a rare move, President Trump is calling on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. Fed chairman Jerome Powell warned on Friday that tariffs could do long-term harm to the economy.