Evolutionary immunologist explains science behind the pandemic Although the COVID-19 pandemic is over two years old now, coronaviruses are thousands of years old and their adaptations are billions of years old. Jessica Brinkworth is an assistant professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an evolutionary immunologist. She breaks down what coronaviruses are, what they do in human bodies at the cellular level as well as what we can expect going forward living in a world with COVID-19. CBS 2's Mikayla Price reports.