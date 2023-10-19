Empowering teens to cope with peer pressure, strengthen their mental health This weekend, a unique event is helping equip kids and teenagers with the tools they need to cope with peer pressure and strengthen their mental health. This is a real collaborative effort between leaders in Bolingbrook, school administrators, law enforcement, several former NFL football players. Susan Barnes and Alli Cipra, who developed a curriculum all about helping kids develop resilience and personal responsibility, joined CBS 2's Jackie Kostek. a href="https://www.bolingbrook.com/index.asp?SEC=29EC8B40-70C8-4B71-A59F-D8BAD37D0EA0&DE=884C9BA4-069C-4147-893D-2F2CE9E7A749"Read more/a