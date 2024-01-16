Watch CBS News

Emmy Award recap with Entertainment Tonight

“The Bear” won big at the Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The show follows the workers of a Chicago sandwich shop, and one of the stars gave a big shoutout to the restaurant industry. “Succession” and “Beef” also were big winners.
