Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 5 p.m. forecast for Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.

Dry, hot, humid Sunday for Chicago ahead of rain chances Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 5 p.m. forecast for Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On