DOJ indicts U.S. Rep. Cuellar on bribery charges

The U.S. Justice Department indicted longtime Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar. He and his wife are accused of taking more than $500,000 in bribes from an oil company owned by the government of Azerbaijan.
