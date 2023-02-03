Watch CBS News

Dixmoor hands out free water bottles to residents

In a common scene last year in Dixmoor, pipes were broken and residents were told not to drink the water. Today, those fears linger – and some people prefer to go on drinking bottled water. CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports.
