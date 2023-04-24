Watch CBS News

Dax, Lake Co. K-9, nabs suspect in home invasion

Deputies found the suspect's vehicle and they called in K-9 Dax, who then tracked the man down a mile away hiding in a home. When 34-year-old Joshua Simmons wouldn't give up, Dax bit him and took him in to custody.
