Cubs signing Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga Coming into the week, the Cubs were one of two MLB teams that hadn't spent a single dollar in free agency. Compare that to the billions the Dodgers have been handing out. On Tuesday, the Cubs finally made a move, signing lefty pitcher Shota Imanaga out of Japan. CHGO Cubs Podcast co-host Luke Stuckmeyer has the low-down on what the Cubs are getting.