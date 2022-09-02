Watch CBS News

CTA hopes K-9 teams are a solution for crime

As we headed into the long holiday weekend Friday, many CTA Red Line riders have been feeling rattled after a series of violent crimes across the city's busiest 'L' line. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.
