CPD Finest and CFD Bravest preparing for their own crosstown classic in August Next month, the Chicago Police Finest baseball team will take on the Chicago Fire Department's Bravest in the annual First Responders Classic at Guaranteed Rate Field. That's just the lead-up to the CPD Finest's ultimate goal of winning their third straight Police and Fire World Series in Dallas this October. But, as CBS 2's Jackie Kostek found, their real purpose has nothing to do with how they play the game.