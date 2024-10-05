CBS News Chicago Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 6:30 p.m. forecast for Oct. 5, 2024.

Cooler temps coming for Chicago area on Sunday CBS News Chicago Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 6:30 p.m. forecast for Oct. 5, 2024.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On