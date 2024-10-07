Watch CBS News

Comedian Lewis Black on final tour, what's next

He's the longest-running contributor on The Daily Show and the recent voice of "Anger" in Pixar's "Inside Out." He's been touring across the country for over 35 years. Comedian, playwright and actor Lewis Black joined CBS News Chicago live.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.