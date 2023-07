Comedian Eddie Pepitone brings humor to existential crises Comedian Eddie Pepitone is known for his dark humor, powerful rants and as the "Bitter Buddha." He was part of the New York Time's "Best of Comedy" In 2020. In his new tour, "Slouching Towards Extinction" he does what he knows best, makes people laugh, about humankind's current existential crises. Peptione will be in Chicago July 21 and 22 at the Lincoln Lodge in Logan Square before heading to Wisconsin. Tickets are still on sale.