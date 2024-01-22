Watch CBS News

City Council to pay out millions for EMT missteps

He was declared "dead on arrival." But, hours after EMTs left his home after a 911 call, his family came to make final plans and he was still alive. CBS 2 has learned the mistake is about to cost Chicago taxpayers millions.
