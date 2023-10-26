Watch CBS News

Chicago's 'Frida Libre' uplifts Mexican culture

"Frida Libre" follows the story of a 9-year-old Frida Kahlo and her classmate Alex as they're forced to do a science project on butterflies that turns into a journey of self-discovery in Spanglish, with a full Latino cast.
