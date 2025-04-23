Watch CBS News

"Chicago Slice" starts 2025 pickleball season

This week, the 2025 professional pickleball league is hosting its first event of the season. Two-time league champs "Chicago Slice " are among the teams heading to Orlando for their first couple of matches.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.