Chicago Police officer shot, killed in Gage Park

Police were gathered at Mount Sinai Hospital, where the officer was taken Wednesday night. CBS 2's Jermont Terry is outside the hospital, Marissa Perlman is at the scene, and Kris Habermehl is in Chopper 2.
