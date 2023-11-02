Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson in D.C. to push for $5 billion in funding for migrants Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was in Washington, D.C., on Friday to join a handful of other big city mayors to ask the Biden administration for $5 billion more in federal funding for aid to migrants. Johnson joined mayors from Denver, Houston, and Los Angeles, who are all pushing for more federal funding. He said the full wraparound services for thousands of migrants in Chicago are costing the city $40 million per month, a figure that is not sustainable.