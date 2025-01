Chicago influencer Farzy shares where he stands with TikTok ban American users who open the TikTok app are now greeted by an error message. So, what happens to all the people who rely on the app to support their families or businesses? Farzaan Aleem, known as Farzy online, who was followed by more than three million people on TikTok, explains how the ban will affect those who used the app for more than just income.