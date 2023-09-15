CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 5 p.m. forecast for Sept. 15, 2023.

Chicago First Alert Weather: Tracking possible weekend showers CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 5 p.m. forecast for Sept. 15, 2023.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On