Chicago Decides: Prentice Butler faces Lamont Robinson in 4th Ward With Ald. Sophia King stepping down at the end of her term, following a failed bid for the mayor's office, voters in the 4th Ward will be deciding between her top aide and a local state lawmaker in the upcoming runoff election. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra spoke to King's chief of staff, Prentice Butler, and Illinois State Rep. Lamont Robinson about the race.