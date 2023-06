Chicago course aims to give caregivers tools to help survivors of violence and themselves Last year, Chicago police responded to nearly 3,000 shootings. Many of those victims did not survive, but for many of those who did, it was a life-altering experience. For every survivor, there's a caregiver, or two or three, whose lives are forever changed as well. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into why caring for caregivers could help solve the city's epidemic of violence.