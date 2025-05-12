Chicago art community responds after grants pulled by Trump administration An email that went out earlier this month told hundreds of groups they'd lose their grant money. Leaders in Chicago's art community say the show must go on, but art isn't cheap, and many organizations will have to do more with less. Ellen Placey Wadey, program director of Chicago Arts and Collections for the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, shares how the foundation is trying to bridge the gap created by the cuts.