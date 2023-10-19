Chicago area teen recounts rushing to bomb shelters while fleeing Israel amid Hamas attack Josh Jury, a teen from Homewood Flossmoor, recounts his experience visiting a town near Tel Aviv, Israel during the Hamas terror attacks. While shaken, he is now home safe and hopes to return. "I want to send a message that this war is really powered by senseless hatred. I feel strongly that both innocent Israelis and innocent Palestinians alike are dying from the horrible Hamas terrorist attacks. At the end of this, I see a solution for peace and coexistence in the future," Jury said. "I really do hope to return to a more peaceful Israel someday in the future."