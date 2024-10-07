Chicago area marks anniversary of Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel It's been one year since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel​. About 1,200 people were killed – marking the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust – and more than 250 others were taken hostage, setting off a yearlong war in Gaza. Jews across the Chicago area were spending Monday honoring those who were killed in the attack, and demanding the release of more than 100 hostages believed to still be in captivity in Gaza.