Chicago area doctor describes deteriorating conditions in Gaza Nearly four months since Israel began its retaliatory siege in Gaza, in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, the humanitarian crisis for Palestinian civilians is getting worse by the day. Dr. Zaher Sahloul, co-founder of the Chicago area non-profit MedGlobal, shared a first-hand account of the conditions on the ground, after returning from his two-week medical mission in Gaza last week.