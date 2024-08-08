Watch CBS News

CBS Chicago Vault: Thumbs up for the Cubs in 1988

This video was used for the credit roll at the end of the Channel 2 News at 5 p.m. on Aug. 8, 1988. That night, the Cubs played their first night game at Wrigley Field, although it got rained out early.
