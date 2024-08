CBS Chicago Vault: Phil Donahue talks with Walter Jacobson before moving to NYC Phil Donahue moved production of "Donahue" from CBS Chicago's old Streeterville headquarters to New York City at the beginning of 1985. In this clip, Don Craig has a look back on Donahue's show over the years, and Donahue himself joins Walter Jacobson to talk his success in Chicago and his impending move. This aired as part of the Channel 2 News at Six with Don Craig and Harry Porterfield.