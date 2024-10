CBS Chicago Vault: Limelight club brings chic and flamboyant nightlife to Chicago Businessman Peter Gatien opened the Chicago location of Limelight in the old Chicago Historical Society building, 632 N. Dearborn St., on July 31, 1985. Jim Avila reports on the glitzy new addition to the Chicago nightlife scene. Limelight later became Excalibur, then Castle, and most recently Tao Chicago.