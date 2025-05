CBS Chicago Vault: Coverage of Pope John Paul II's visit to Chicago in 1979 These are highlight clips of live coverage from Bill Kurtis, Walter Jacobson, and the Channel 2 News team of Pope John Paul II's visit to Chicago in October 1979, including a prayer service at Holy Name Cathedral where Luciano Pavarotti sang "Ave Maria," and of course, the pope's open-air mass in Grant Park. Original airdates: Oct. 4-5, 1979.