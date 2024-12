CBS Chicago Vault: Bob Wallace visits English countryside towns for "A Merry Olde Christmas" In this second part of the 1984 Channel 2 special, "A Merry Olde Christmas," Bob Wallace saw some kids put on a "Hansel and Gretel" play in Ross-on-Wye, saw a torchlight Christmas parade in Royal Leamington Spa, and made a stop at Warwick Castle has he toured England to sample holiday traditions.