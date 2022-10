CBS 2 Vault: Bob Wallace visits Chicago Halloween costume parties in the early 80s Back in the day, nobody had more fun on Halloween in Chicago than CBS 2’s Bob Wallace. First, he takes us to a costume party with complete with fire-eaters at the Aragon Ballroom in Uptown in 1982. Then, in a report from the following year, he stops at another costume party at Lawry’s the Prime Rib steakhouse.