Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's news conference in Los Angeles on Thursday.

California Senator Alex Padilla cuffed, forcibly removed from Kristi Noem press conference Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's news conference in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On