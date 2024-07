Caleb Williams mural flashes rookie QB's "bear claw" gesture in Pilsen Many Bears fans are anxious for the 2024 season to begin, all because of No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams taking over as quarterback. Even though the rookie hasn't taken a snap yet in the NFL, he's already part of Chicago. Among a long line of murals in Pilsen, Williams is depicted making his famous "bear claw" pose.