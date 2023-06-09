Watch CBS News

Cabaret ZaZou closes the curtain on July 3rd

After 200 performances the cabaret's drapes are closing for good on July 3rd. A spokesperson for Cabaret ZaZou said it's hopeful the venue will re-open later this year either as Cabaret ZaZou or a similar concept.
