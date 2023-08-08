Watch CBS News

Bud Billiken Parade is Saturday!

More than 200 marching bands, drill teams, dance teams, tumblers, and other groups will head down to King Drive on Saturday. It's the 94th year for the parade, meaning generations of families have watched and participated in it.
